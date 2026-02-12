Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 13,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $341,311.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,381.88. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 23,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $597,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 172,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,912.27. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,776,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PRVA opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

