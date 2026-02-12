Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Privia Health Group
Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,776,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Privia Health Group Price Performance
PRVA opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Privia Health Group
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.