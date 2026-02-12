Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Acquires New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,284,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 102.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,837 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $248.92 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.97.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $182.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

