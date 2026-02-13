Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $62,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 3,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $4,190,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,857,980.20. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,306. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,453. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META opened at $649.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $658.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $693.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

Positive Sentiment: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square disclosed a roughly $2 billion stake (~10% of the fund), calling META undervalued and an AI beneficiary — a high‑profile institutional endorsement that can attract other buyers and bolster the AI-growth narrative. Article Title

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Arete Research set a $718.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.50.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

