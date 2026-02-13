Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,721,363,000 after acquiring an additional 231,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,725,362,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,214,000 after buying an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,095,000 after buying an additional 585,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,913,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,757,000 after purchasing an additional 187,790 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.57.

Synopsys Stock Down 3.4%

SNPS opened at $423.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.73 and a 200-day moving average of $491.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

