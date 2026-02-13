Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Pinterest worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 282.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 505.7% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3,839.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,657.88. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $155,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 699,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,129.78. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock worth $855,925. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

