Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.95 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,740 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $915,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,893,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 85.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,461,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,251.35. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $31,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at $518,563.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,079 shares of company stock worth $838,698 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average is $136.61. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.75 and a 52-week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 161.90%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.