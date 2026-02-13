Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.95 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,740 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $915,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,893,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 85.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,461,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,251.35. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $31,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at $518,563.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,079 shares of company stock worth $838,698 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average is $136.61. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.75 and a 52-week high of $173.38.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 161.90%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.
MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.
