Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $457,000 Investment in Ford Motor Company $F

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 990.9% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 86.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity—traders bought 297,221 call options (≈176% above average), signaling short‑term bullish/speculative interest that can amplify intraday upside and volume.

Analyst stance and price target pressure—RBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating with a $12 target (below current levels), signaling some analysts see downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Supply shock from an aluminum supplier fire and outage has already cost Ford an estimated ~$2B hit, adding near‑term production and margin pressure. Article Title

F stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

