Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,648 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

