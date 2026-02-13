Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Corteva by 3.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC increased its position in Corteva by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $73.99 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

