Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 29,143 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,143 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Hologic worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,828 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hologic by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,587,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore downgraded shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.42.

Hologic stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

