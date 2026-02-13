Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $437,000 Investment in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $916.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $585.22 and a fifty-two week high of $971.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $837.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $785.95.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.07.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

