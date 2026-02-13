Candriam S.C.A. Sells 11,546 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 896.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.0% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 884.1% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.03.

Top‑line beat: Q4 revenue of $2.59B exceeded the Street (~$2.52B), showing demand resilience despite a 6.6% year‑over‑year decline. Company issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of roughly $10.5B–$10.8B (near consensus $10.7B) but did not provide clear EPS guidance in the release, leaving earnings visibility limited.

Earnings call / management commentary and slides are available — watch comments on margin recovery, cost actions, and currency trends for clarity on whether growth can reaccelerate in 2H‑2026.

Profitability miss and y/y deterioration: Q4 EPS missed estimates ($0.80 vs. $0.85 consensus) and margins/earnings contracted materially versus last year; some reports highlight sharp drops in operating and net income.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

