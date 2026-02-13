Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.75.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Generac from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE GNRC opened at $215.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day moving average of $170.04. Generac has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $229.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Generac’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Generac News

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — multiple firms raised targets this morning (Wells Fargo to $234; TD Cowen to $255), signaling renewed buy-side conviction and supporting upside. Wells Fargo / Benzinga TD Cowen

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — multiple firms raised targets this morning (Wells Fargo to $234; TD Cowen to $255), signaling renewed buy-side conviction and supporting upside. Positive Sentiment: Data‑center / AI pivot — management highlighted accelerating demand from hyperscale data centers (C&I sales expected +~30% in 2026) and a growing industrial backlog — the market is revaluing GNRC as an infrastructure play for AI workloads. 247WallStreet

Data‑center / AI pivot — management highlighted accelerating demand from hyperscale data centers (C&I sales expected +~30% in 2026) and a growing industrial backlog — the market is revaluing GNRC as an infrastructure play for AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Strategic actions and capital return — completed Allmand acquisition (adds mobile power capacity) and Board approved a new $500M buyback program, both supportive of faster C&I execution and per‑share metrics. Company press release

Strategic actions and capital return — completed Allmand acquisition (adds mobile power capacity) and Board approved a new $500M buyback program, both supportive of faster C&I execution and per‑share metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance vs execution — management initiated 2026 guidance (mid‑teens net sales growth; adj. EBITDA ~18–19%), which the market is buying, but execution risk remains as GNRC scales megawatt generator capacity. Company guidance

Guidance vs execution — management initiated 2026 guidance (mid‑teens net sales growth; adj. EBITDA ~18–19%), which the market is buying, but execution risk remains as GNRC scales megawatt generator capacity. Negative Sentiment: Q4 misses and one‑time charges — Q4 adjusted EPS $1.61 and revenue $1.09B missed estimates; GAAP net loss of $24M included a $104.5M legal settlement provision that pressured margins and earnings. Earnings release / 10‑Q style file

Q4 misses and one‑time charges — Q4 adjusted EPS $1.61 and revenue $1.09B missed estimates; GAAP net loss of $24M included a $104.5M legal settlement provision that pressured margins and earnings. Negative Sentiment: Residential weakness and cash flow pressure — residential sales fell ~23% in Q4 and 2025 free cash flow declined vs prior year; slower outage environment makes near‑term residential recovery uncertain. Quiver / results summary

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 69.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.