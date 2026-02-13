Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 23,503.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 806,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,713,000 after buying an additional 509,456 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 357.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,079,000 after acquiring an additional 382,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 88.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 802,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,784,000 after acquiring an additional 375,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $239.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $245.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies bumped its price target to $240 (from $220) after calling Honeywell’s quarter solid (6% organic growth) — a sign analysts see continued steady performance even as the company executes its strategy. Jefferies Raises PT to $240

Jefferies bumped its price target to $240 (from $220) after calling Honeywell’s quarter solid (6% organic growth) — a sign analysts see continued steady performance even as the company executes its strategy. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat and other coverage highlight Honeywell’s Q4 beat, raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance and management’s plan to spin off Aerospace — a corporate-action catalyst that can unlock value for the parent and create a pure-play aerospace name. Honeywell: Unlocking New Value By Splitting Up

MarketBeat and other coverage highlight Honeywell’s Q4 beat, raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance and management’s plan to spin off Aerospace — a corporate-action catalyst that can unlock value for the parent and create a pure-play aerospace name. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage questioning valuation/timing after Honeywell’s recent run: some outlets ask whether it’s “too late” to buy, signaling debate over near-term upside versus already-extended multiples. Is It Too Late To Consider Honeywell?

Coverage questioning valuation/timing after Honeywell’s recent run: some outlets ask whether it’s “too late” to buy, signaling debate over near-term upside versus already-extended multiples. Neutral Sentiment: Market-activity writeups note HON is drawing attention on the Nasdaq (volume and flows), which can amplify moves but doesn’t drive a directional view on fundamentals. Honeywell Draws Attention In Nasdaq

Market-activity writeups note HON is drawing attention on the Nasdaq (volume and flows), which can amplify moves but doesn’t drive a directional view on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest posts in feeds show zero/NaN figures and a 0.0 days-to-cover result — likely a reporting artifact rather than a meaningful short-squeeze signal; treat as noise until clarified.

Short-interest posts in feeds show zero/NaN figures and a 0.0 days-to-cover result — likely a reporting artifact rather than a meaningful short-squeeze signal; treat as noise until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports the spin-off, Solstice, sees 2026 profit below estimates and margins under pressure — this raises near-term uncertainty about the aerospace carve‑out’s profitability and could weigh on Honeywell’s re-rating ahead of the separation. Solstice Sees 2026 Profit Below Estimate

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.