Freemont Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $453.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average is $421.11. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 116.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 results — MSI beat revenue and EPS expectations, reporting $3.38B in revenue and $4.59 EPS with record margins and cash flow; management framed the quarter as evidence of business strength. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Record Q4 results — MSI beat revenue and EPS expectations, reporting $3.38B in revenue and $4.59 EPS with record margins and cash flow; management framed the quarter as evidence of business strength. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance was raised materially — company now guides FY EPS to $16.70–$16.85 vs. street ~15.70 and lifted full‑year revenue targets, signaling higher-than-expected profit growth. Business Wire: Guidance

FY‑2026 guidance was raised materially — company now guides FY EPS to $16.70–$16.85 vs. street ~15.70 and lifted full‑year revenue targets, signaling higher-than-expected profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Backlog expansion and AI/video momentum — management emphasized AI‑driven video safety products and a growing services/backlog pipeline as multi‑year revenue drivers. Analysts cite the backlog as evidence of durable demand. Yahoo: Deep Dive on AI & Backlog

Backlog expansion and AI/video momentum — management emphasized AI‑driven video safety products and a growing services/backlog pipeline as multi‑year revenue drivers. Analysts cite the backlog as evidence of durable demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price target lift — JPMorgan raised its price target (reported by Benzinga), reinforcing buy‑side confidence and implying upside to the current price. Benzinga: Price Target Raise

Analyst upgrade / price target lift — JPMorgan raised its price target (reported by Benzinga), reinforcing buy‑side confidence and implying upside to the current price. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcripts are available for diligence — slide deck, press release and multiple call transcripts provide detail for investors modeling margins and backlog conversion. Slide Deck / Press Release

Full earnings materials and call transcripts are available for diligence — slide deck, press release and multiple call transcripts provide detail for investors modeling margins and backlog conversion. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term revenue guide ambiguity — Q1 EPS guidance beat the street, but Q1 revenue was guided at ~$2.7B versus some consensus nearer $2.8B, which could temper expectations for early‑year top‑line growth. Business Wire: Q1 Guidance

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.14.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

