Joseph Gebbia Sells 58,000 Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $7,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 402,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,704,117.25. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 26th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $7,730,240.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $8,030,100.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total transaction of $7,928,600.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $7,572,480.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $6,871,260.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $26,499,040.00.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.0%

ABNB opened at $115.96 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average of $126.40.

Key Stories Impacting Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat — Airbnb reported $2.78B in revenue (above estimates), showing continued top‑line growth that supports the travel rebound thesis. Read More.

Q4 revenue beat — Airbnb reported $2.78B in revenue (above estimates), showing continued top‑line growth that supports the travel rebound thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company guided first‑quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, citing strength in premium bookings — that upside guidance can help stabilize sentiment if sustained. Read More.

Company guided first‑quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, citing strength in premium bookings — that upside guidance can help stabilize sentiment if sustained. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term flow is binary: options/volatility and prediction‑market activity ahead of the print amplified moves but don’t change fundamentals — expect continued short‑term noise. Read More.

Near‑term flow is binary: options/volatility and prediction‑market activity ahead of the print amplified moves but don’t change fundamentals — expect continued short‑term noise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest “spikes” appear to be data/reporting anomalies (0/NaN figures) and likely have limited informational value for traders. Read More.

Reported short‑interest “spikes” appear to be data/reporting anomalies (0/NaN figures) and likely have limited informational value for traders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss — Airbnb reported $0.56 EPS versus ~$0.66 consensus; rising investment spending inflated expenses and weighed on near‑term profitability. Read More.

EPS miss — Airbnb reported $0.56 EPS versus ~$0.66 consensus; rising investment spending inflated expenses and weighed on near‑term profitability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Founder/director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares in recent filings — sizeable insider selling can sap sentiment ahead of an earnings‑driven re‑rating. Read More.

Founder/director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares in recent filings — sizeable insider selling can sap sentiment ahead of an earnings‑driven re‑rating. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market headwinds (confidence hit by the weakest Existing Home Sales in four years) amplified the sell‑off, pressuring cyclicals like travel and lodging platforms. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $128.00 price target on Airbnb and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.