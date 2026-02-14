2,213 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU opened at $411.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.07. The company has a market capitalization of $463.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.21.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

