Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $23.23 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $FFEB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,093 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $23,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFEB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 16.3% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. FWG Investments LLC. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 56.4% during the second quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

