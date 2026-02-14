Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 208,762 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $22,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter worth $3,697,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth $9,423,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 36.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 132,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Genpact by 153.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,597,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 967,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $747,146.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 95,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,054.65. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $703,855.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,990.85. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 10.88%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.73%.

Several research firms have commented on G. Susquehanna set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genpact from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

