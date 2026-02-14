Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $23,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 3,902.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 549,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 536,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 683,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 440,468 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 776.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 487,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after buying an additional 431,622 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,435,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,210,000.

IDMO stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

