Caprock Group LLC Buys New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $126.06 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

In other news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $274,230.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,691. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

