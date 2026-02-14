Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 949,491 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 295,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 2.6%

HR opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $282.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.37 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 20.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.640 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -90.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Healthcare Realty Trust this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

View Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.