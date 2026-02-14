Caprock Group LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $228,835,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,459,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,873,000 after buying an additional 1,528,311 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,401,000 after buying an additional 1,523,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,716,000 after buying an additional 877,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor
In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,600 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Key Stories Impacting ON Semiconductor
Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat EPS expectations, management highlighted record free cash flow and the board authorized an incremental $6.0B repurchase program — a structural support for the share price and a likely driver of momentum buying. Onsemi Is Near a Breakout—And Free Cash Flow Could Fuel It
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised targets or issued supportive notes after the quarter (JPMorgan, Truist, Rosenblatt among others), which can attract institutional buying and underpin upside. JPMorgan Increases ON Semiconductor Price Target to $70
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays initiated coverage with an Equal‑weight rating — increases coverage/liquidity but is not a directional endorsement. Barclays initiates ON Semiconductor coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed overall (some raises, some trims) — that produces two‑way flows and makes the stock sensitive to near‑term execution updates. Seeking Alpha: ON Semiconductor – Reiterate Buy Upon Correction
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by senior executives this week — CEO Hassane El‑Khoury and CFO Trent Thad sold sizable blocks (20k and 60k shares respectively). Large insider disposals can weigh on sentiment and prompt short‑term selling. ON Semiconductor CEO Hassane El‑Khoury Sells 20,000 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Top‑line remains pressured: revenue declined year‑over‑year and management flagged execution/market risks — investors will be watching whether revenue recovery accelerates to justify the current premium valuation. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
ON Semiconductor Profile
ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.
ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ON Semiconductor
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Buy This Stock Now
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- Silicon Valley insiders hint at 12-month AI warning
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.