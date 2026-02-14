Caprock Group LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $228,835,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,459,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,873,000 after buying an additional 1,528,311 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,401,000 after buying an additional 1,523,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,716,000 after buying an additional 877,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,600 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

