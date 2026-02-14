Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $114,000 Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,815,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,265,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,480,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,770,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,416,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sandisk from $320.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Sandisk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the sale, the director owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $626.56 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $725.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.09. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion and a PE ratio of -82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

