Caprock Group LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 86.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 24,533.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 3.2%

OBDC stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 83,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $977,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,800. The trade was a -200.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Neena Reddy bought 7,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $103,043.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,043.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

