BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 9,969 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $230,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $302.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.53 and a 200-day moving average of $307.56. The company has a market capitalization of $823.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC set a $319.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.18.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

