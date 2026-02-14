Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 207,427 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 49,085 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 36.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 37,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. DZ Bank cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

