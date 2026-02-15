142,389 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,976,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Broadcom by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,680,000 after buying an additional 3,224,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after buying an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $325.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.87.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

