GenTrust LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $104,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $75.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

