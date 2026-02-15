Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Terex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Terex in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Terex Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of TEX opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Terex has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.08%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,308,000 after purchasing an additional 76,028 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,724,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Terex by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,094,000 after acquiring an additional 727,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 801.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,996 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

