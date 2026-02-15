Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $123.85 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 114,435 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 5.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $123,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after buying an additional 873,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after buying an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $325.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.87.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

