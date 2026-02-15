Insider Selling: Polaris (NYSE:PII) Insider Sells $674,213.80 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Duke sold 10,090 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $674,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,770.44. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 0.3%

PII stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Polaris had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is -32.76%.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Polaris to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Polaris from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Polaris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 144,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 75,185 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 1,116.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $1,610,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.