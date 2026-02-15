Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Securities Analyst Says

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.79% from the company’s previous close.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STNG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $252.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 105.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

More Scorpio Tankers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Scorpio Tankers this week:

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.