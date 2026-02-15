HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $260,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $201.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $205.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

