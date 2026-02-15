HighTower Advisors LLC Has $192.78 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,906,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CocaCola worth $192,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after buying an additional 6,241,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,846,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,170,000 after purchasing an additional 285,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CocaCola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,557,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after buying an additional 2,423,914 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.