Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) SVP Sells $626,600.00 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $626,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,285.65. This represents a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.1%

ARW stock opened at $155.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $160.63.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.16 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrow Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets have recently pushed bullish coverage — Zacks upgraded ARW (strong-buy) and included it among broker-adored picks, which can attract momentum flows and retail attention. 5 Broker-Adored Stocks

Technical indicator: ARW printed a 50-day moving average crossover above the 200-day (a "golden cross"), a classic momentum buy signal that can trigger technical buying.

Technical indicator: ARW printed a 50-day moving average crossover above the 200-day (a “golden cross”), a classic momentum buy signal that can trigger technical buying. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: Q4 results (reported Feb 5) beat EPS and revenue estimates and management set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.13–$2.33 — a concrete earnings/guidance beat that underpins investor confidence and justifies higher valuation.

Fundamentals: Q4 results (reported Feb 5) beat EPS and revenue estimates and management set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.13–$2.33 — a concrete earnings/guidance beat that underpins investor confidence and justifies higher valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Options and volatility: Implied volatility on ARW options has risen, signaling greater trader uncertainty; that raises hedging costs and can amplify intraday moves (neutral for fundamentals but increases short-term noise). Implied volatility article

Insider selling: Two insiders executed large sales on Feb 11 (SVP Carine Lamercie Jean‑Claude sold 4,000 shares at ~$156.65; Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares at ~$157.09). These sizable, disclosed sales (SEC filings) can be read as diversification or profit-taking but often weighs on near-term sentiment.

Insider selling: Two insiders executed large sales on Feb 11 (SVP Carine Lamercie Jean‑Claude sold 4,000 shares at ~$156.65; Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares at ~$157.09). These sizable, disclosed sales (SEC filings) can be read as diversification or profit-taking but often weighs on near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/IP risk flagged: TipRanks highlighted newly disclosed legal, regulatory and IP exposures in ARW’s filings — potential liabilities that could pressure sentiment if developments escalate. TipRanks risk disclosure

Regulatory/IP risk flagged: TipRanks highlighted newly disclosed legal, regulatory and IP exposures in ARW’s filings — potential liabilities that could pressure sentiment if developments escalate. Negative Sentiment: Analyst mix: despite some upgrades, aggregate analyst coverage remains mixed with several underweight/reduce recommendations and a consensus target below current trading — that can cap upside if institutional holders trim exposure. Analyst ratings summary

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

