Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,045 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 12.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vistra by 46.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,918,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,878,000 after purchasing an additional 350,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in Vistra by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley set a $227.00 price target on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.53.

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,774.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,575.90. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $1,424,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,690.90. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $171.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

