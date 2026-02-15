CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $149.65 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 453,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $149,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.87.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom



Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $325.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.



