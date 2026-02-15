Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,214 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $552,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.87.

AVGO opened at $325.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.88 and a 200-day moving average of $340.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

