Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Position Increased by Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC

Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 17.8% of Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $22,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.