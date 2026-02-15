Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.87.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $325.17 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

