Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $3.00 target price on Clover Health Investments and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments is a technology-driven healthcare company specializing in Medicare Advantage plans for senior populations. The company combines insurance coverage with a proprietary software platform to improve care coordination, outcomes tracking and cost management. By leveraging data analytics, Clover Health aims to deliver personalized care pathways and preventive interventions for its members.

At the core of Clover’s offering is its Clover Assistant platform, which aggregates clinical and claims data from multiple sources to create real-time insights for physicians and care teams.

