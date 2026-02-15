MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MongoDB from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.29.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $368.40 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $444.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -423.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.94 and its 200-day moving average is $341.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total value of $4,178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,041,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,093,064.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 194,600 shares in the company, valued at $78,978,410. The trade was a 11.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,798. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,981,000 after purchasing an additional 431,382 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,447,000 after buying an additional 1,427,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,119,000 after buying an additional 40,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in MongoDB by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,550,000 after acquiring an additional 563,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

