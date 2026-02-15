Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE DCO opened at $123.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 1.05. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $124.70.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $185,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 65,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,879.34. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Ducommun by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 120,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ducommun by 551.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,829,000 after buying an additional 63,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 186,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.