Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $265.00 price target on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.14.

Jabil Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE JBL opened at $254.91 on Friday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $269.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,111,459 shares in the company, valued at $277,864,750. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,800. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,207,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,410,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,783,000 after acquiring an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,133,000 after acquiring an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Jabil by 224.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

