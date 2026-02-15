Insider Buying: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Insider Buys $1,002,122.00 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) insider John Steinmetz purchased 24,200 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 536,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,630.64. This trade represents a 4.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27). National Bank had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in National Bank by 650.9% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in National Bank by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

