Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $71.29 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,350.08. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,880. This trade represents a 20.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,419,730. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 54.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Key Synchrony Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.