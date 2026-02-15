Insider Buying: AON (NYSE:AON) Director Acquires $1,276,960.00 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) Director Lester Knight bought 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,320. This trade represents a 2.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AON Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of AON stock opened at $321.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $304.59 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.79.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. AON had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 21.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,289,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,569,000 after acquiring an additional 511,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,252,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,850,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AON by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,048,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in AON by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,852,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,975,000 after buying an additional 4,387,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,961,000 after buying an additional 173,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Director insider buy — Aon director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares at about $319.24, raising his stake and signaling management confidence in the stock.

Senior appointment — Aon appointed Joe Peiser as CEO of Risk Capital to lead its Commercial Risk and Reinsurance Solutions effort, strengthening leadership in a high‑margin, capital solutions business.

New product/transaction — Aon and KNIAZHA VIG launched a $25M war‑risk insurance facility backed by the U.S. DFC, which can generate fee income and differentiate Aon in geopolitical/war‑risk placements.

Dividend timing — Company announced a quarterly dividend paid mid‑February; supports yield‑oriented holders but is not a catalyst for large price moves.

Analyst/coverage summaries — Multiple outlets are circulating analyst views and price targets, keeping the stock in focus but providing mixed signals rather than a single directional push.

Market research & regional hires — Aon surveys (e.g., on cyber/supply‑chain risk in Japan) and local hires (Leeds) reinforce advisory positioning and execution depth but are unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially.

Mixed analyst estimate revisions — Zacks issued several small trims to Q1‑2026, parts of FY‑2026/FY‑2027 and some quarter estimates while boosting a few others, signaling modest downward pressure on near‑to‑medium‑term EPS expectations.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on AON from $393.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on AON from $379.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

