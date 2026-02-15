Insider Selling: CACI International (NYSE:CACI) EVP Sells $1,230,120.00 in Stock

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.06, for a total value of $1,230,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,949,120.86. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $574.38 on Friday. CACI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $683.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $589.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.27. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.40. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CACI shares. Truist Financial set a $800.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CACI International from $683.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

