Michael Thomas Henderson Sells 20,000 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,172,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,308,726.45. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $1,622,200.00.
- On Wednesday, December 10th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $1,507,600.00.
- On Thursday, December 4th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00.
Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2%
Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36.
Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APGE shares. UBS Group raised Apogee Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $133.00 target price on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.
Read Our Latest Report on Apogee Therapeutics
About Apogee Therapeutics
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor RORγt, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating RORγt activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.
The company’s lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral RORγt inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.